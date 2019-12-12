|
|
KENNEDY,
MIGUELINA ANTONIA
Miguelina Antonia Kennedy went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on November 28, 2019, she was 77 years old.
Her faith shaped the person she was, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and teacher for over 30 years. She will be missed but her legacy she leaves is far reaching through the many ways she shared God's love in her life.
Miguelina is survived by her son, Matthew; daughter, Michelle; and five grandchildren, Joshua, Daniel, Andrew, Will and Kennedy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019