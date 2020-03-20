Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Bushnell National Cemetery
Bushnell, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MILDRED GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILDRED ANNA GREEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MILDRED ANNA GREEN Obituary
GREEN, MILDRED ANNA
On Wednesday March 11, 2020 Mildred Green of Ocala passed away at the age of 95.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Jerry.
She leaves to cherish her memories her two daughters, Beverly Antolino (Tony) and Susan Weir (Bill), both of Ocala, six grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren.
Millie was very active in her
lifetime. She loved to travel, golf, and bowled in 2 leagues. Her favorite thing to do was bake cookies and give them to her friends and family. She also volunteered at Munroe Regional Hospital with her husband for over 15 years.
She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 20th at 11:00 am at Bushnell National Cemetery in
Bushnell, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MILDRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -