GREEN, MILDRED ANNA
On Wednesday March 11, 2020 Mildred Green of Ocala passed away at the age of 95.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Jerry.
She leaves to cherish her memories her two daughters, Beverly Antolino (Tony) and Susan Weir (Bill), both of Ocala, six grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren.
Millie was very active in her
lifetime. She loved to travel, golf, and bowled in 2 leagues. Her favorite thing to do was bake cookies and give them to her friends and family. She also volunteered at Munroe Regional Hospital with her husband for over 15 years.
She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 20th at 11:00 am at Bushnell National Cemetery in
Bushnell, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020