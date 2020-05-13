MEUNIER, MILDRED ANNA

Mildred Anna Meunier, 100, passed away on May 10, 2020. She was born August 3, 1919 in Shawano, Wisconsin to Leonard Buss and Amalia Benter Buss. Mildred resided in Mayville and Brookfield, Wisconsin before moving to Ocala in 1980.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Martin M. Meunier; two sisters, Gertrude Rosin, Erna Buss; and brother, Roland Buss.

She is survived by her children, Dennis Meunier (Judy), and Michelle Meunier; grandchildren, Nicole Ickes (Gregg), Brett Meunier (Lesley); great grandchildren, Grant Ickes, Madison Ickes and Milly Meunier.

Mildred was a past member of Our Redeemer Lutheran and St. John Lutheran. the family would like to convey their thanks to the staff of the Lodge and to Hospice of Marion County for all their care during the past 3+ years.



