RABY,
MILDRED (MICKEY) EPPS
Mildred (Mickey) Epps Raby, age 96, of Ocala, FL, formerly of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Mickey is survived by her children, Joanne Raby Bertalan and husband, Reverend Edward F. Bertalan of Ocala, FL, Janie Raby Johnson, and husband, John T. Johnson of Knoxville, TN, and Marcia Raby Acuff and husband, Dr. Robert V. Acuff of Elizabethton, TN; six grandchildren, Marianne, Amy, Ginny Bertalan, Josh and Joy Johnson and Marcia Allison Nicole Acuff; sister, Betty Epps Arnett of Anchorage, AK.
Service: Immediate Family Graveside, 3 pm, August 10, 2020, Highland Memorial Cemetery, Knoxville, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made as noted on the website of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, Ocala, FL (hiers-baxley.com
and cartertrent.com
)