1/1
Mildred Epps (Mickey) Raby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RABY,
MILDRED (MICKEY) EPPS
Mildred (Mickey) Epps Raby, age 96, of Ocala, FL, formerly of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Mickey is survived by her children, Joanne Raby Bertalan and husband, Reverend Edward F. Bertalan of Ocala, FL, Janie Raby Johnson, and husband, John T. Johnson of Knoxville, TN, and Marcia Raby Acuff and husband, Dr. Robert V. Acuff of Elizabethton, TN; six grandchildren, Marianne, Amy, Ginny Bertalan, Josh and Joy Johnson and Marcia Allison Nicole Acuff; sister, Betty Epps Arnett of Anchorage, AK.
Service: Immediate Family Graveside, 3 pm, August 10, 2020, Highland Memorial Cemetery, Knoxville, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made as noted on the website of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, Ocala, FL (hiers-baxley.com and cartertrent.com)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved