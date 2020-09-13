1/
MILDRED ISABEL WARD
WARD, MILDRED ISABEL
Mildred Isabel Ward, 97, of Ocala passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Legacy House in Ocala. She was born March 23, 1923 the daughter of Alfred Jeffrey and Marjorie Richelson. Isabel was a native of Ottawa, Canada and moved to this area from Syracuse, New York in 1988. In her free time, Isabel loved line dancing and she continued line dancing until the age of 97!
Survivors include her three children, Joyce E. Coles, William A. Price, and Jean A. Fram; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Predeceased by her parents; her husband, Rex C. Ward; and her son, Donald J. Price.
Per the family's request, services will remain private. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
