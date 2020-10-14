Mildred Louise Waters

Mildred Louise Waters was born on June 14, 1935 to Lucious Jamerson, Sr. and Mary Lou Thomas in Orange Lake, Florida.

Education: Public Schools of Marion County.

Occupation: Retired Custodian

Those left to share and cherish her memories are her children, Junita (Thomas), Theodore, Cecil (Etha) all of Orange Lake, Fredrick of Gainesville, Carla (Ernest), Carlet (Keith) both of Orange Lake and Carlean (Curtis) of Ocala; one sister, Martha Littleton of Clearwater; one brother, Lucious Jamerson of Orange Lake; 22 grands; 57 great-grands; 8 great great-grands; a special friend, "Gen" Thomas; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.

Public viewing on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Fl. 34475

A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Mildred L. Waters will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM., at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 910 SW 34th Place, Ocala, FL. 34481



