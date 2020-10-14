1/
Mildred Louise Waters
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Louise Waters
Mildred Louise Waters was born on June 14, 1935 to Lucious Jamerson, Sr. and Mary Lou Thomas in Orange Lake, Florida.
Education: Public Schools of Marion County.
Occupation: Retired Custodian
Those left to share and cherish her memories are her children, Junita (Thomas), Theodore, Cecil (Etha) all of Orange Lake, Fredrick of Gainesville, Carla (Ernest), Carlet (Keith) both of Orange Lake and Carlean (Curtis) of Ocala; one sister, Martha Littleton of Clearwater; one brother, Lucious Jamerson of Orange Lake; 22 grands; 57 great-grands; 8 great great-grands; a special friend, "Gen" Thomas; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.
Public viewing on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Fl. 34475
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Mildred L. Waters will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM., at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 910 SW 34th Place, Ocala, FL. 34481

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
2238 NW 10th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 351-0566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved