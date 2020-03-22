|
|
MASSEY, MILDRED
Mildred 'Millie' Massey, age 96, passed away peacefully March 14, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Millie was born March 4th 1924 in Brownville, FL to Henry and Helen Hollingsworth, along with her twin brother, Martin. .
She lived an amazing life and was grateful for every moment spent with family and friends.
After graduating from high school in Brownville, she worked for 2 years as a civil servant for the Army at Carlstrom Field near Arcadia, FL. She went on to attend Queens College in Charlotte, NC where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta and the Honor Core. From Charlotte, she moved to Lakeland, FL and worked for Prudential Insurance in the Mortgage Loan Division. While in Lakeland, she met and married the boy next door, George Massey. Mille and George moved to Ocala as newlyweds in 1952. George was a lifelong employee of Florida Power Corporation and Millie worked for the C. Farris Bryant law firm until starting their family.
Millie was devoted to her family, friends and community. She was loved by so many because of the love she gave. Her genuine interest and compassion for others was unmatched - she never knew a stranger, if she did they wouldn't be one for long!
Millie was a member of the First United Methodist Church for over 65 years where she sang in the choir and was active in Church Circle and the Friendly Fellowship Sunday school class.
She was involved in numerous organizations throughout the years, to include the Junior League, Garden Club, , Junior Women's Club, and the Ocala Women's Golf Association, to name a few. She was also an honorary captain of the Forest High School Girl's Golf Team in 1981-1982.
Millie was a founding member of the Supper Club, a group of Ocala friends who met monthly from 1957 through 2016 for the best food and fellowship in town.
Millie was an avid sports fan. She loved all things Gator, and also followed FSU and Wake Forest in support of her offspring. She loved playing bridge, but Millie's favorite sport was golf - she enjoyed hitting the links until she was 90, and cherished the countless friendships and good times with all of her golfing buddies. She often stated that her favorite place was on the golf course. She was a member of Ocala 'Muni' for many years, and also the Country Club of Ocala.
Millie is preceded in death by her mother and father, husband George, infant son, brothers Martin and Louis, and honorary family member Perlie Kelton.
Millie is survived by daughters Holly Massey, Nancy (Brett) Swigert, Carolyn (Jim) Carney, granddaughter Erin Carney of whom she was most proud, special friend Col.Bryan Meharg, a host of beloved nieces and nephews, and friends who are like family - you know who you are!
Millie was a beautiful matriarch. She was gracious, refined, fun and a wonderful role model and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In light of current events, we will be having a memorial service and celebration of life for Millie at a later date. Date and time will be announced through an updated publication of this obituary as soon as possible.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020