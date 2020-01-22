|
|
TORTORIELLO, MILDRED
Ocala - Mildred Audrey Tortoriello, 96, passed away on January 18, 2020 in Ocala, FL. She was born on April 20, 1923 in Birmingham, Al to Hugh and Audrey Bandy.
She is preceded by her parents; and husband, Frank A. Tortoriello.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Ragsdale (George); sons, Donald Tortoriello (Lisa) and Frank Tortoriello, Jr. (Beth); brother, Hugh Bandy (Jean); and four grandchildren, Elizabeth Christine, Stephanie Lynn, Frank III and Kara; and five great-grandchildren, Madison, Jack, Ella, Kylie and Kasey.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at West Marion Baptist, Ocala, FL. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Dr. George Ragsdale will be officiating the service. Interment will follow after the service to Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020