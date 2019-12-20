|
|
GUDGER, MILLAGE V.
Millage V. Gudger, 40, passed away on December 8, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories mother, Ruby E. Gudger; son, Camryn Gudger; fiance, Dionne Wilson; brothers, Raymond (Shirley) King, John (Loretta) King, Mikal King; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Gudger will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Zion United Methodist Church located at 510 NW M. L. King Jr. Ave. Ocala, FL 34475. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019