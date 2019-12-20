Home

MILLAGE V. GUDGER

MILLAGE V. GUDGER Obituary
GUDGER, MILLAGE V.
Millage V. Gudger, 40, passed away on December 8, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories mother, Ruby E. Gudger; son, Camryn Gudger; fiance, Dionne Wilson; brothers, Raymond (Shirley) King, John (Loretta) King, Mikal King; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Gudger will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Zion United Methodist Church located at 510 NW M. L. King Jr. Ave. Ocala, FL 34475. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
