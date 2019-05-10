|
SADLER, JR.,
MILLARD HUNDLEY (ACE)
Millard Hundley Sadler, Jr. (Ace) 87, died May 7, 2019.
He was survived by his wife of 67 years, Mabel; sons, Millard III (Cindy) and Terrence; daughter Donna Rugg (Charles); five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
A veteran of U.S. military, Ace retired from Kennedy Space Center Fire/Rescue in 1994. He enjoyed playing golf at On Top of the World.
Memorial donations in memory of Millard can be made to . Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 10 to May 11, 2019