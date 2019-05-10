Home

Millard Hundley Sadler Jr. Obituary
SADLER, JR.,
MILLARD HUNDLEY (ACE)
Millard Hundley Sadler, Jr. (Ace) 87, died May 7, 2019.
He was survived by his wife of 67 years, Mabel; sons, Millard III (Cindy) and Terrence; daughter Donna Rugg (Charles); five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
A veteran of U.S. military, Ace retired from Kennedy Space Center Fire/Rescue in 1994. He enjoyed playing golf at On Top of the World.
Memorial donations in memory of Millard can be made to . Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 10 to May 11, 2019
