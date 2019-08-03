|
GOODSON, MILTON LEE
Ocala - Lee Goodson, 84, passed away on August 1, 2019. He was born June 19, 1935, in Ward, WV to Ernest Samuel and Dora Ball Goodson. He attended Gauley Bridge High School where he was on the football team and graduated in 1952. After graduation, he joined the Marines and proudly served his country (1954-1957). He moved to Florida in 1959 and had a successful career in sales. Having sold insurance, motorcycles and cars, he retired in 2008. Lee was a member of First Baptist Church, Ocala Elks Lodge 286 and was a Gator Booster for over 40 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Don.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 46 years, Alice; daughter, Marty (Woody) Bozeman of Ocala; sons, Mark (Sue) Goodson of Mt Home, ID, Mike (Ava) Goodson of Atlanta, GA, Steve (Nicole) Goodson of Ocala; step children, Lawrence (Joanne) Newbern of Salt Springs, FL, Lisa (Bruce) Barton of Lampe, MO; sister, Lynn (Ron) Eby of Norton, OH; step-mother, Lillian Goodson, of Cannelton, WV; half sisters, Cindy (Carson) Shaffer of Christmas, FL and Angie (Henry) Chapman of Cannelton, WV; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren, all of who affectionately referred to him as Papa or Papa Lee.
Services will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:30 A.M at First Baptist Church, Ocala with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to First Baptist Church or Hospice of Marion Co. Interment will follow at the Citra Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019