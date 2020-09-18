WESTBERRY,MINNIE C. 'PUNCH'Ms. Minnie C. 'Punch' Westberry, passed away August 23, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. She was born April 26, 1935 in Arcadia, Florida to the late Elmer and Lily Tracy Montgomery.Minnie was survived by her loving daughters, Patricia Rogers of Dayton, Ohio and Sylvia Berner (Carl) of Clewiston, Florida; brother, Elmer E. (Rocky) Montgomery of Orlando, Florida; sister, Judith G. Simmons of Orlando, Florida; grandson, Christopher Mitchell (Leslie) of Bunnell, Florida; several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four nieces and four nephews.Funeral services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to CAREY HAND COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 2811 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806 407-898-2561