GORDON,
MINNIE RAINES 86
Minnie Gordon Raines passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Minnie received her formal education in the Public School of Marion County, attending Howard High School. She worked as a CNA for many years before retiring. She was a faithful member of Ocala Church of Christ for many years. She enjoyed traveling with family and visiting friends, but she loved going fishing.
Mrs. Minnie leaves to cherish her loving memories her children, two sons, Joe Raines (Chaundra) and Joseph Gordon, Jr. (Drucilla); three daughters, Barbara Davis (Glen), Cynthia Thomas and Florastine Lee (Sam); one brother, Alonzo Oats; one sister, Sandra Oats; eleven grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Public Viewing will be on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at Summers Funeral Home 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Fl 34475. Funeral Service for Mrs. Minnie R. Gordon will be on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00am at Ocala Church of Christ, 500 NW 10th Ave, Ocala, FL 34475. Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 24 to May 25, 2019