THOMAS, MITCHELL ALAN
Mr. Mitchell Alan Thomas formerly of Dunnellon, Florida currently of Ocala, Florida whispered goodnight to those he loved Thursday, April 2, 2020.
A gathering of family and close friends will take place Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm - 3:00pm from the Union Missionary Baptist Church, 19976 SW 110th Place Dunnellon, Florida Rev Jamie D. Gilmore, Sr., Pastor; Place of final rest will follow at Dunnellon Community Cemetery. Mr. Thomas leaves to cherish his memory loving wife Margaret Ann Wilkerson-Thomas, children, sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 12:45pm
**Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we ask nicely that you respect the families private gathering**
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020