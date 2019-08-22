Home

Millie Mosby BiChois Mitchell, 64, passed away on August 11, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. She was born January 21, 1955 in Ocala, FL.
She is survived by her husband, Willie Mitchell, Sarasota, FL; stepdaughter, Keira Mitchell, Bradenton, FL; brother, Leonard Smith, Long Beach, CA; four sisters, Iris Smith, Joyce Curry (Jamie), Ocala, FL, Marie Fields, Citra, FL, Linda Miller (Richard), Maryville, TN; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
It is the family's requests that all expressions of sympathy and condolences be addressed to Mr. Willie Mitchell at 2213 McIntosh Road, Sarasota, FL 34232. Services will be held in Sarasota, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
