BROWN, MONICA ELAINE
Ocala - Monica Elaine Brown, 87, passed away February 13, 2019.
Life Celebration for Ms. Brown will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019, 11am at Shores Baptist Worship Center, 414 Silver Road, Ocala, Florida 34472. Reverend Harold Garner will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Shores Baptist Worship Center from 10am-11am on Monday. Family and friends are asked to meet at The Montgomery's residence, 4800 NW 48th Avenue, Ocala, Florida, at 10:00am on Monday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019