LAKE, MONTE RAY
Ocala - Monte Ray Lake, 69, passed away on November 19, 2019, at Hospice of Marion County, Ocala, FL. He was born on July 22, 1950 in Indiana to Marx William and Harriet Jane Lake. He was an auto body repair by trade and loved the Gators. On January 25, 1969, he married JoAnn.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, JoAnn Lake; sisters, JaneAnn Sandbakken (Glen), Pam Wolf, Maricia Raskauskas (BJ); brothers, Jack Lake (Barb), and Phillip Lake (Joan); niece, Courtney Lopez (Melvin); nieces and nephews and a host of many beloved friends.
A celebration of life Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on December 7, 2019. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at 10:00 a.m. with Father Arthur Rushlow of St. George Anglican Cathedral: 5654 SE 28th Street Ocala, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any donations to be made to or Hospice. A luncheon will follow after the service, everyone's welcome.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019