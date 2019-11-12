|
CHAMCHIL, MORAD (MOE)
Morad (Moe) Chamchil, 81, of Ocala, FL passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Ocala Regional Medical Center. Moe was born in Abadan, Iran and moved here in 1971, and became a dental technician and owned their own business Regency Ceramic Art Inc. with his beloved wife Aliette. Moe is member of the First Baptist Church of Ocala. He loved to garden and watch things grow and loved being outside, but most of all spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Aliette Chamchil of Ocala, FL; daughter, Melissa McMillan; her husband, Paul; and grandchildren, Kinley and Blake of Jacksonville, FL.
The family will be having calling hours at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 Silver Spring Blvd on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 PM, all are welcome to attend and share with the family. Moe's celebration of life service will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Hiers-Baxley funeral chapel with the burial at Highland Memorial Park. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, FL 352-629-7171
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019