More Obituaries for MORRIS KETCHUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MORRIS C. KETCHUM

MORRIS C. KETCHUM Obituary
KETCHUM, MORRIS C.
Ocala - Morris Cleveland Ketchum, Jr. 'Sonny,' 68, was born in Ocala, Florida on February 23, 1951 to Morris Ketchum, Sr. and Helen Ketchum. He owned and operated K-Nex IT. He was a sportsman who enjoyed cooking, golfing, dancing, his grandchildren, family and social gatherings with friends.
He is preceded by his parents, Morris and Helen Ketchum; and son, Dustin Kethum.
He is survived by his son, Jakob Kethum (Mary); daughter, Jenifer Ketchum Thompson (Micheal II), Jennifer Ketchum Teuton; and brother, Wayne Kecthum; grandchildren, Dakota Ketchum, Cory Ketchum, Darby Thompson, Emily Thompson, Molly Thompson and Theodore Ketchum.
A celebration of life will be held on 5:00 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 4121 NE 122th Ln, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 10 to July 11, 2019
