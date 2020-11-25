Moses Jacobs
Ocala - On Sunday, November 22, 2020, Ocala sadly lost a strong pillar of our community, Moses Jacobs, who passed away at 91 years old. Moses Jacobs was a loving husband and father of five children. Moses was born on November 5, 1929, in Marion County, Florida to Jake and Amelia Jacobs. On June 25, 1950, he married Althea Loretta Campbell. They lovingly reared four daughters and one son in Ocala through lots of determination and hard work.
Moses highly supported education for his wife, children, grandchildren, and several others through his many sacrifices. Moses also had a passion for gardening and volunteering. He spent many early morning hours gardening as this was one of his loves. He also spent just as many hours giving back to his community and to many people in the community through donating food, money, and time to help anyone in need. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
He is survived by his wife Althea, five children, Rachel (James), Kenneth (Luisa), Delano (Earl), Kecheta (Kenneth M), and Angela (Frank), 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren, and two god-children. He is also survived by several loving brothers and sisters: Patricia Gaither, Mary Lou Lynum, Rudolph Jacobs, Cornell (Corine) Jacobs, Almeta Williams, Isaiah Jacobs, Annie Mae Shuler, Loretta Jacobs, Beverly Cox, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and loving friends.
Moses' lifelong mission was that of helping those in need and encouraging everyone to get an education. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with, as well as those lives he touched but never met. A private graveside service will be held for children and siblings.
Moses Jacobs was a kind, compassionate, and loyal soldier of God. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that any monetary donations be contributed to the Deacon Moses Jacobs Scholarship Fund. A donation to his memory will continue by his tradition of helping those in need. Donations can be made by either:
Checks/money order: Mail to Mt. Canaan Missionary Baptist Church; P.O. Box 3697, Belleview, FL 34421.
Use Master Card, Visa, or Discover: Givelify.com
, download the app; select Mt. Canaan MBC 848 SE 58th Ave.; Ocala, FL 34474.
Important: Please note that your donation is for the Deacon Moses Jacobs' Scholarship Fund.