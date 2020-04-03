|
MENCHAN, MOSES
Moses Menchan, 92, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020 at his home in Ocala, Florida. He was born February 28, 1928 in Martel, Florida to Frank and Evelena White Menchan. He was one of their 15 children. He was a butcher for Swift Meat Plant for 32 years. After retirement from Swift, he was a Marion County School Crossing Guard for 12 years. Moses also had a land-clearing business, using his tractor to clear lots in his community. He was a devoted servant at New Covenant Missionary Church for over 70 years. He served as a Deacon for more than 60 years; sang in the men's choir, and was the church Custodian for more than 40 years. He was a committed soldier in the Hunting and Fishing Club fighting for Civil Rights in Ocala/Marion County. He will be remembered as a hardworking man who loved his family; he was the family historian and loved sharing stories of his upbringing and family connections. He was a proud member of the Dunnellon Masonic Lodge 114, PHA for 65 years.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Anna Mae Mobley Menchan; and four children, one daughter, Betty Menchan; and three sons, Moses Menchan, Sr. (Sharlena), of Ocala, FL, Maurice Menchan, Sr. (Angelia) of Jacksonville, FL, and Gregory Menchan of Atlanta, GA. He is also survived by two sisters, Juanita Menchan Miller, Helen Menchan Hope, both of Ocala, FL; one brother, Clarence Menchan of Gainesville, FL. He leaves behind 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Officiated by Pastor Stanely Jacobs, Sr. of New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church. The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a future date where memorial contributions and flowers will be received.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020