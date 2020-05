JACOBS, M.T. CARNEL, 78M.T. Carnel Jacobs 78 passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 at Legacy House of Marion County.He leaves to cherish his memories two children, Vanessa R. Jacobs, Cornell CJ. Jacobs; two stepchildren, Linda (Eddie) Wise, Rosaline Shird; one sister, Molly (Leon) Smith; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, three godchildren, a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Visitation will be Friday, May 8, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th Street, Ocala, FL 34475. A Celebration of Life for Mr. Jacobs will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 9010 S.W. 34th place, Ocala, FL.Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com