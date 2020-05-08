M.T. CARNEL JACOBS
JACOBS, M.T. CARNEL, 78
M.T. Carnel Jacobs 78 passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 at Legacy House of Marion County.
He leaves to cherish his memories two children, Vanessa R. Jacobs, Cornell CJ. Jacobs; two stepchildren, Linda (Eddie) Wise, Rosaline Shird; one sister, Molly (Leon) Smith; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, three godchildren, a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, May 8, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th Street, Ocala, FL 34475. A Celebration of Life for Mr. Jacobs will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 9010 S.W. 34th place, Ocala, FL.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
1:00 - 5:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
MAY
9
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
2238 NW 10th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 351-0566
