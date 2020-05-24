FUGATE, MURRAY EUGENE
Murray Eugene Fugate, 84, passed away on May 13, 2020. He was born in Ocala, FL on June 4, 1935 to Murray N. and Martha Fugate. He graduated from Ocala High School in 1953 where he lettered in several sports. He served three years in the U.S. Navy on the aircraft carrier Lake Champlain. It was during his service that he discovered his aptitude for teaching. After the Navy, he returned to college and graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in Education in 1962. It was also at that time, that he married Frances Law and they shared almost 58 years of marriage.
Murray began his teaching career at Lake Weir High School where he taught math and coached football, basketball, baseball, track and golf. Some of his fondest memories were times shared with his teams and students over his years there. He continued his teaching career at Forest High School. He also served on the board of the Marion County Commission from 1975-1987.
Murray enjoyed watching his Gators play sports and he enjoyed playing games himself. He was particularly lucky at cards, starting at age 15 with the poker game he entered and won two goats. His luck at all family games continued throughout his life.
He continued his teaching career at Gaston Community College after he relocated to NC in 2000. He lived in Lincolnton and then Charlotte after he retired from teaching. Murray was grateful that his entire family celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary in Banff, Canada and his 80th birthday in the mountains of NC. He also enjoyed going to the gym for his physical therapy where he was known as Gator.
In addition to Frances, he leaves behind two sisters, Bette Forde and Gloria (Jack) Kenworthy; his four children, Murray (Cristina) Fugate of Coral Springs, FL, Holly (Chris) Scheppegrell of Charlotte, NC, Jason Fugate of Charlotte, NC, and Jeanne Fugate (Ben Zazove) of Los Angeles, CA; and grandchildren, Brennen Fugate, Elliott Roldan, and Caley, Jacob, and Emily Scheppegrell.
A private service for the family was held in Ocala. A Celebration of Life is being planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to National Aphasia Association at www.aphasia.org/donate or Hospice of Union County, 700 W. Roosevelt Blvd. Monroe, NC 28110.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 24 to May 25, 2020.