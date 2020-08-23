PERRYMAN,

MYRA 'RAMONA'

On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, Myra 'Ramona' Perryman, loving wife and mother of three, passed away peacefully while in hospice care at Ocala Health & Rehab at the age of 80 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Ramona was born in Ocala, FL on December 21, 1939. She married her Highschool sweetheart, Harlie C. Perryman, Jr. 'H.C.' at the age of 17, on December 2, 1957 and remained married until the day she died for almost 63 years. They raised three children together, Rhonda Mabry 'Doobie,' Harlie C. Perryman III 'Perry,' and Pamela Perryman 'Pami.' She graduated from Ocala Highschool in 1958 and then started her career as a Telephone Operator, where she worked for 30 years until she retired from Sprint. Ramona spent most of her retirement caring for her grandkids and her animals. She worshiped her husband and gave everything to her family. She loved Jesus, her family, her animals, gardening, and music, especially listening to her son, Perry and husband, H.C. sing and play guitar.

Ramona is preceded in death by her father and mother, William McDonald 'Bill' and Sadie Hammonds; her brother, Rudolph McDonald; and her sister, Wanda Hanson.

She is survived by her husband, Harlie C. Perryman Jr.; her three children, and their spouses/significant others, Rhonda and Joel Mabry, Perry Perryman and Bianca Gortmans, and Pami Perryman and Steve Fields. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, their spouses, and seven great-grandchildren, Justin and Desirae Jackson and their children, Bodie and Jaelie Jackson, Dana and Fabien Hronec, Derek and Jessie Jackson and their children, Rori, Lani, and Brynn Jackson, and Jaime Jackson and her children, Adrian Anthony and Trey Lewis.

A celebration of Ramona's life will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Countryside Funeral Home, 9185 NE Jacksonville Rd., Anthony, FL 32617, at 1:00 pm.



