SHANMUGAM,
NACHIAPPAN 'SHAN'
On Saturday, March 28, 2020, Nachiappan 'Shan' Shanmugam, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at age 88.
Shan was born on April 9, 1931 in Vetriyur, India to Nachiappan and Kannamai. On July 4, 1955 he married his loving wife, Meenakshi. Shan immigrated to the U.S. in 1962 and received his Masters degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Minnesota in 1964 and his Doctor of Science in Applied Mechanics from the University of Virginia in 1968. He worked as a structural engineer for several firms and had a distinguished career.
Shan was passionate about English and Tamil literature related to Hinduism. He loved to read and spent many hours on the computer brushing up his skills. He also enjoyed traveling, watching Jeopardy and keeping up with current affairs. He was known for his kindness and compassionate spirit.
Shan is survived by his wife, Meenakshi; his three children, Mano Padmanaban (Ramanathan), Lakshman (Kim) and Al (Cheryl); and his seven grandchildren, Ravi, Mahesh, Shankar, Jennifer, Nathan, Sarah and Emily.
A funeral service was held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Roberts Downtown Chapel in Ocala, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020