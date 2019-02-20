|
ROWLEY,
NADINE ELAINE, 75
Nadine Elaine Rowley, age 75, passed away peacefully at home in Ocala, FL on Monday, February 11, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Born on August 27, 1943 in Miltonvale, KS to Floyd Dean Simpson and Cressa Laverne Hansen.
Nadine was preceded in death by her son, James Cole.
She is survived by her husband, David Rowley; mother, Cressa Hansen; children, Catherine 'Kitty' (Jere) Miller, Patricia (Skip) Hines, Michael (Michele) Cole, Kenneth (Dawn) Miller; daughter-in-law, Kelli Diehl; brother, Dale (Linda) Simpson; sister, Janice (Melvin) Baxter; 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren. Her love of family will be forever cherished in the lives of her loved ones.
Nadine's Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2 pm at Forest Assembly of God located at 17530 E Hwy 40 Silver Springs, FL 34488. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established with Military Missions in Action (Nadine4Vets.com) in honor of Nadine E. Rowley.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019