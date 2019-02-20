Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Assembly Of God
17530 E Highway 40
Silver Springs, FL 34488
(352) 625-1289
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Assembly of God
17530 E Hwy 40
Silver Springs, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nadine Rowley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nadine Elaine Rowley


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nadine Elaine Rowley Obituary
ROWLEY,
NADINE ELAINE, 75
Nadine Elaine Rowley, age 75, passed away peacefully at home in Ocala, FL on Monday, February 11, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Born on August 27, 1943 in Miltonvale, KS to Floyd Dean Simpson and Cressa Laverne Hansen.
Nadine was preceded in death by her son, James Cole.
She is survived by her husband, David Rowley; mother, Cressa Hansen; children, Catherine 'Kitty' (Jere) Miller, Patricia (Skip) Hines, Michael (Michele) Cole, Kenneth (Dawn) Miller; daughter-in-law, Kelli Diehl; brother, Dale (Linda) Simpson; sister, Janice (Melvin) Baxter; 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren. Her love of family will be forever cherished in the lives of her loved ones.
Nadine's Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2 pm at Forest Assembly of God located at 17530 E Hwy 40 Silver Springs, FL 34488. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established with Military Missions in Action (Nadine4Vets.com) in honor of Nadine E. Rowley.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.