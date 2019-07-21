|
|
NETTLES, NADINE MASON
Ocala - Nadine Mason Nettles, 94, passed away on July 17, 2019. She was born on April 7, 1925 in Conner, Florida to Maxie and Pearl Mason. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Ocala.
Nadine graduated from East Marion as valedictorian. She began working at Ocala National Bank on the square in 1951 until retiring in 1987 from the then Florida National Bank. She was an active member of the GFWC Women's Club and Book Club for over 40 years. She enjoyed attending monthly retirement luncheons with the ladies from Bank.
She is preceded by her loving husband, Roy Edwin 'R.E.' Nettles Jr., an infant daughter and parents Maxie and Pearl Mason.
She is survived by her sister Maxine Bryant and devoted daughters, Marsha Bowen (Greg) and Karen McCleary (Mike); her only granddaughter Jennifer Wiechens (Sandon), and Grandsons Daniel Bowen (Aly) Dustin Bowen, Cory McCleary (Britny), and Mitchell McCleary; great-grandchildren O'Brien, Annabelle, and Jack Wiechens, Mary Paige and Henry Bowen; Madahlyn and Evelyn McCleary.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. with visitation thirty minutes prior at First Baptist Church, Ocala, Fl. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Ocala, FL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to an organization of your choice. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 21 to July 22, 2019