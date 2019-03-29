|
TILLITSON, NAIDA
Naida Jean Tillitson, 93 of Ocala, FL, passed away at her home March 18, 2019. Naida was born May 7, 1925 in Covington, OH to the late John and Edna Snider. She was raised in the Church of the Brethren in which she attended most of her adult life. She loved playing piano, organ and singing in her church choir.
She loved family get-togethers where she cooked many wonderful meals! For her hobbies, she liked to crochet, cross-stitch and collecting owls. She would wear anything with an owl on it!
Naida was very active in the Eastern Star organization. She and her daughter-in-law, Carolyn Guenthner, traveled on many trips and enjoyed many fun times with her Eastern Star friends. Naida also followed her daughter, Shanna's marching band from school to school in which Shanna won many competitions. Naida was a wonderful Christian woman that loved her family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory is husband, Larry Tillitson, Ocala, FL; two daughters, Shanna Reesby, Piqua, OH and Sheryl (Ralph) Skikus, Citrus Springs, FL; daughter in-law, Carolyn Guenthner; step-daughter, Casondra (Tracy) Rose; step-son, Larry (Renee) Tillitson, Jr.; nieces, Lena Snider and Joan Snider; many grandchildren, Heather (Barry) Skikus Clayton, Andrew Guenthner, Michael (Kathy) Guenthner, Zachary Coate, Skyler Reesby, Andrew Rose, Lorainne (Rei) Ocasio, Michael Tillitson, Timothy Tillitson; great grandchildren, Cody (Alex) Clayton, Jonathan Ocasio, Daniel Ocasio and Rosalia Ocasio.
Naida was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edna Snider; only sibling John Snider, Jr.; his wife, Helen; and son, Jim Guenthner.
A celebration of Naida's life will be held at 1pm on April 6, 2019 at Lighthouse Baptist Church of Citrus Springs, Florida. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the church.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019