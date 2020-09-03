TORZSA, NAM THINam Thi Torzsa, 80, of Ocala passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Legacy House in Ocala with her husband and daughter by her side. Nam was born August 12, 1940 in Danang, Vietnam. She moved to the U.S. in 1970 and resided in CT until her move to Ocala in 2006. Nam will be remembered for her sweet disposition, her warm and open heart, her dedication to her family and her beautiful smile. She loved to cook, garden and crochet. She was married to her devoted husband, William Torzsa.She is predeceased by her parents; and three brothers.She is survived by her husband, Bill; her daughter, Linda; and her brother, Ka.A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on September 5, 2020 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, TimberRidge, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, FL, 34481. A visitation will be held from 10:00AM until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Legacy House of Ocala. Online condolences may be sent at