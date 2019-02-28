|
|
KNOBLOCK, NANCY GRACE (KINOSKY) (nee DZOGAN)
It is with great sadness that we inform our family and friends that our beloved mother and grandmother passed away in her home of over 50 years on February 13, 2019, at the age 92.
A Canadian citizen all her life, she was born on July 25, 1926 on a small family dairy farm on the outskirts of Winnipeg, Manitoba. She was the youngest of four children, and the first in her family to graduate high school at Isaac Newton in Winnipeg; having done so at some sacrifice, boarding with a family in the city and away from her beloved mother, Justina.
Nancy married Stan Kinosky in June of 1948, settling in Winnipeg, where their daughter Barbara was born. In 1955, Nancy and Stan moved to the U.S., settling in Ocala a year later, where their son David was born. Together the family owned, lived in and operated the Sandman Motel, formerly located on the NW corner of Silver Springs Blvd. and 11th Street. Smart, capable and hard working, Nancy started a successful business, Office Services, on Ft. King St. adjacent to S.E. 1st Avenue, across the street from what was then Barnett Bank. Her children remember many afternoons after school, watching her type at blazing speed, while she answered three phones without a single error. And they also remember pitching in to stuff and stamp envelopes for mass mailings and to turn the crank on the mimeograph (which predated photocopiers!).
Nancy could not stand still. Everyone who knew her were very familiar with her insistence, 'I need a project.' An expert seamstress, she could see a dress in a store, come home and make one that was even better, either for herself, her daughter or her granddaughters. Sewing dresses for dolls and inventive Halloween costumes for her granddaughters came to her naturally. She loved to paint and had a natural talent for still lifes and portrait painting and was also known to be quick with a rhyme, writing touching and funny poems for birthdays and weddings. She loved home improvement projects, never hesitating to paint a bathroom wall or a ceiling, and to put up countless yards of wallpaper. She even managed to reupholster a sofa or two. And in her seventies, she helped install sheetrock! Whatever was needed, she was willing, even compelled, to do.
Left behind are daughter, Barbara Kinosky (Kevin Riley) of McLean, VA; and granddaughter, Alexandra Mims (Abdul Jaroudi); and great grandson, Cayden of Santa Clara, CA; and granddaughter, Heather Mims in Washington, D.C.; son, David Kinosky (Charlotte Grove). She is also survived by many Canadian nephews and nieces.
She is predeceased by husbands Stan Kinosky, and Victor R. Knoblock; her father and mother, Stephen and Justina; as well as three brothers Walter, Nick, and Dave.
And not forgotten, she is missed by her cherished cat Kassie-Cat, who will now have to find someone else to bite.
The family is deeply grateful to Sandra Montes, Johanna Rivera, Shannon Rehm and Nisha Ali for the expert care and true love that they showed mother in her last days. We also wish to express gratitude and appreciation to Hospice of Marion County for the kindness, patience and assistance we received. Our heartfelt appreciation goes to Hospice nurses Chantal, Betty and Jennifer.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 2, 11:00 AM at Christ the King Anglican Church. In lieu of flowers, if friends and family so desire, donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019