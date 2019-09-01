|
SCHNEIDER,
NANCY GRAHAM
Nancy Graham Schneider, 90, born May 1, 1929 to David Roberts Graham and Marion Hubbs Graham in Lowville, New York, passed away August 16, 2019 in Orange County, Orlando, Florida.
She was a retired office manager for businesses ranging from Medicine to Real Estate over her 50-year career. Mrs. Schneider graduated Summa Cum Laude from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Arts in Music. She enjoyed golfing, traveling, and was an avid bridge player. She was an active member and loving supporter of First Congregational Church UCC of Ocala. She cherished her lifelong affiliation with her college sorority, Alpha Chi Omega, and the friendships that grew of it, and co-founded its Lambda Omicron Lambda alumni chapter in Ocala, eventually serving as chapter president. Of late Mrs. Schneider was a resident of Lakeview Terrace in Altoona, where she had many good friends.
She was preceded in death by both parents; her sister, Joan Graham Morrison; and her husband of 30 years, Wilbur Julius Schneider.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Donald Graham and Patrice Fitzgerald (Bearden); grandchildren, Rees and Maura (Bearden) and Alyssa (Pope); son and daughter-in-law, James Dixson and Geraldine Gitter (Bearden); granddaughter, Julia (Bearden); daughter and son-in-law, Anne and David (Simonson); stepdaughter, Janet Schneider (Toombs) step grandsons, Keith (Tait) and David (Breeze); stepdaughter and stepson-in-law, Carol and Jim (Rush); and step grandson, Joel (Rush).
A Celebration of Life will be held beginning 10 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at First Congregational Church of Christ, 7171 SW Highway 200, Ocala, Florida 34476. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Nancy's name to LVTRA Scholarship Fund, 32 Lakeview Terrace Dr., unit E-2, Altoona, FL, 32702. To offer condolences and express words of comfort to the family, please visit Nancy's Memorial Page at
robertsfuneralhomes.com.
