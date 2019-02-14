|
ELLIS, NANCY LOU
Nancy Ellis, 74, of Ocala, FL went home to be with her husband on February 8, 2019. Nancy was born at Syracuse, New York on March 15, 1944 to Lester and Marguerite Roehrig. She relocated to Lake Worth, FL in the 1960s. She married Dale Robert Ellis (Rob) on January 21, 1968. They were united for over 50 years until he passed last year.
Survivors include her five children, Christine, Kathleen, Donald, Daniel, and Dale. Nancy is also survived by two sisters; twelve grandchildren; dozens of great grandchildren; and many relatives as well.
Nancy worked in healthcare until retirement. Her hobbies were ceramics, bowling, camping, and the Elks. Nancy had many, many life-long friends. Some are still here, some she is reunited with. She will be missed. Her wish was to share her with her husband and her parents. Rest with a smile.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019