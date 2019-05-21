Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
5740 South Pine Ave
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 622-8181
For more information about
NANCY NIESEN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY NIESEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY M. NIESEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

NANCY M. NIESEN Obituary
NIESEN, NANCY M.
Nancy M. Niesen, age 86, of Ocala, FL, passed away on May 17, 2019. Nancy moved to Ocala in 1971 from Calumet, Michigan.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank L. Niesen; and granddaughter, Kristina L. Gilbert.
Nancy is survived by her daughters, Linda (Tony) Thompson, Sharon Reynolds, Suzanne Bolomey, Dianne Waters, Nancy Earnest and Terri (James) Stearns; brother, Donald Mortel; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 5 SE 17th Street, Ocala, FL 34471, with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 South Pine Avenue, Ocala, FL 34480. Memorials are preferred to the or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 21 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now