NIESEN, NANCY M.
Nancy M. Niesen, age 86, of Ocala, FL, passed away on May 17, 2019. Nancy moved to Ocala in 1971 from Calumet, Michigan.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank L. Niesen; and granddaughter, Kristina L. Gilbert.
Nancy is survived by her daughters, Linda (Tony) Thompson, Sharon Reynolds, Suzanne Bolomey, Dianne Waters, Nancy Earnest and Terri (James) Stearns; brother, Donald Mortel; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 5 SE 17th Street, Ocala, FL 34471, with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 South Pine Avenue, Ocala, FL 34480. Memorials are preferred to the or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 21 to May 22, 2019