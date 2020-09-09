DEEN,

NANCY 'NAN' MARIE

Nancy 'Nan' Marie Deen, 59, passed away in the company of family in her apartment in Ocala, FL on the evening of August 28, 2020. Nan was a gifted teacher that dedicated her career to handicapped and special needs children. She was an active member of her church and loved to serve others.

Nan is survived by the love of her life and partner of 38 years, Albert 'Bert' Yancey; brother, Mike Deen and wife ,Denise of Ft. McCoy; daughters, Livingston Yancey of Gainesville, FL and Leyton Warner and husband, Gary of Colorado Springs, CO; sons, Fletcher Yancey of Fairbanks, AK and Clinton Yancey and Cleve Yancey of Ocala, FL; and grandchildren, Layla Yancey and Atley, Wesley and Charlie Warner.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Gerald Ann 'Jerry' and Thomas 'Tommy' Deen; sister, Debra Ann Deen; and daughter, Corey Yancey.



