1/
Nancy Marie "Nan" Deen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEEN,
NANCY 'NAN' MARIE
Nancy 'Nan' Marie Deen, 59, passed away in the company of family in her apartment in Ocala, FL on the evening of August 28, 2020. Nan was a gifted teacher that dedicated her career to handicapped and special needs children. She was an active member of her church and loved to serve others.
Nan is survived by the love of her life and partner of 38 years, Albert 'Bert' Yancey; brother, Mike Deen and wife ,Denise of Ft. McCoy; daughters, Livingston Yancey of Gainesville, FL and Leyton Warner and husband, Gary of Colorado Springs, CO; sons, Fletcher Yancey of Fairbanks, AK and Clinton Yancey and Cleve Yancey of Ocala, FL; and grandchildren, Layla Yancey and Atley, Wesley and Charlie Warner.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Gerald Ann 'Jerry' and Thomas 'Tommy' Deen; sister, Debra Ann Deen; and daughter, Corey Yancey.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved