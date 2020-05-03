Nancy Olga Renyhart
RENYHART,
NANCY OLGA
Nancy Olga Renyhart, 76 of Ocala, FL passed away on Thursday, April 30th at Hospice of Marion County's Legacy House.
Nancy was born in Mineola, NY and moved to the Ocala Palms Golf & Country Club in 2006 from Stony Brook, NY.
She was a homemaker and was of the Lutheran faith; most of all she loved spending
time with her family and friends.
Nancy is survived by her devoted husband John Renyhart of Ocala, FL, sons Charles D. Renyhart of Cape Coral, FL and Donald S. Renyhart of
Indian Trail, NC, four grandchildren, and her sister Linda
Weber of Lady Lake, FL.
The family is going to have a private graveside service at Highland Memorial Park on Monday. The family will be observing social distancing during this time; please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Hospice of Marion County, in memory of Nancy.
Arrangements have been made by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, FL.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
