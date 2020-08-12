1/1
NAOMI VIRGINIA BROWN
BROWN, NAOMI VIRGINIA
Naomi Virginia Brown, 94, born February 18, 1926 in Richlands, Virginia, passed away August 4, 2020 in Ocala, Florida.
Naomi enjoyed cooking and baking for everyone. She was always willing to assist and help others no matter who they were. She had a wonderful Christian testimony and was always singing gospel hymns and songs; which her favorite song was, 'He Touched Me!' She enjoyed going to her church at Friendship Baptist Church, Ocala, Florida, since 2006. Naomi will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by both parents, Neal and Dora Webb; her two sisters, Captola Webb and Doris Webb; her two brothers, J.P. Webb and Harold Webb; her loving husband, David Brown; her loving son, David Short; and her beloved daughter, Joan Aguiar.
Naomi, was known as a sweet and loving person, is survived by her sister, Patricia Webb; and her two brothers, Delano Webb and Steven Webb; her beloved daughter, Carol Gates; her 12 grandchildren; her 28 great grandchildren; her 30 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Naomi's visitation and funeral services will be at the Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens in Ocala, Florida, Thursday, August 13, 2020, starting 9:00 am. Flowers can be sent to the Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens 5050 SW 20th Street, Ocala, Florida 34474. Arrangements are entrusted to Roberts Funeral Homes, 2739 6241 S.W. SR-200, Ocala, Florida 34476. (352) 854-2266.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bruce Ocala Funeral Home-West
6241 SW HIGHWAY 200
Ocala, FL 34476
3528542266
