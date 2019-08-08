|
BEALLE, NATALIE ALLEN
Natalie Allen Bealle, age 98, of Hot Springs, Arkansas formerly of Ocala, Florida and Monroe, Louisiana, passed away on August 2, 2019. She was born in Quincy, Illinois to Edward P. and Maud H. Allen and had one sister, Anna A. Brehrensmeyer.
Nat spent her childhood in Quincy. After graduating from the University of Alabama with a Medical Technology degree, she worked in a New Orleans hospital before marring Robert Bealle in 1945. She spent the early years of her marriage in Alabama and then settled in Monroe, Louisiana where she raised three children, and eventually retired from St. Francis Hospital. After retiring, Nat and Bob moved to Ocala, Florida and enjoyed many years of traveling together. Their last years were spent in Hot Springs. Nat was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Monroe and Ocala. She was dedicated to researching family genealogy, loved flower gardening, and was always a Bama football fan.
Nat was devoted to Bob and her family which includes three children, Allen (Meera) Bealle, Fred (Deidre) Bealle, and Becky (Eric) Hart; three grandchildren, John Hart, Natalie Hart, and Emilio Cardenas; and two great grandchildren, Chloe and Wyatt Keeth.
There will be a private memorial service at Grace Episcopal Church in Monroe, Louisiana. Donations may be made to Arkansas Children's Hospital Research Foundation, 1 Children's Way, Slot 661, Little Rock, AR 72202-3591 or https://giving.archildrens.org. Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at
regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019