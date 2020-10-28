1/
Minister Nathaniel Jacobs
Ocala - Minister Nathaniel Jacobs, 81, of Ocala, passed away on October 22, 2020.
Funeral services for Min. Jacobs will be held on Saturday 10/31/20 at Shady Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday 10:00 until 5:00 PM at Snow's Funeral Ministry. He leaves to cherish precious memories, daughters Evelyn (Thomas) Harris and Pam Promise, his brother Herburt Hart and six grandchildren.
In order to attend visitation or funeral service you must wear a mask add obey all social distancing guide lines established by the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry, "providing a memory that will never fade".

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
