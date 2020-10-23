Nellie Jo Billings
(1931-2020)
Nellie Jo Billings, known as "Jo," and known affectionately to many as "MeeMaw," passed away from natural causes on October 10, 2020 in Round Rock, Texas at the age of 89. Jo was a recent resident of Round Rock, formerly of the Ocala, Florida area. She left this world peacefully, surrounded by her family and the songs of John Denver.
Jo's Story
Jo was born May 27, 1931 in Cochran, Georgia, to parents Lonnie Wipple Sanders and Josie O'Dell (Dupree) Sanders. She was the fifth of six siblings, Johnnie, Watson, Lemmie, Guy, and Bobby. Early in Jo's life her family moved to Valdosta, Georgia, and eventually settled in Ocala, Florida on Hillside Drive, where her parents lived until their passing.
She has since become a pillar in the Ocala community, where she spent the better part of 82 years building a life and a legacy. She attended North Ocala and Osceola Elementary Schools, 8th Street Middle School, and graduated from Ocala High School in 1950. She began her professional career at McCrory's Dime Store while in high school, and would ride Mr. Old's transit bus to Hillside Drive and walk home from there (a detail she was adamant about including when recently asked about her childhood). After graduating high school she began working at Dingmans Cadillac dealership, then moved to the Ford dealership four years later, where she began a life-long friendship with Mr. Jimmy Stewart.
While attending skating outings with friends or dining at the Pig Stand on the "S" curve, she became very friendly with Charles Billings and his brother Bobby. After the brothers finished college, Jo and Charles became closer, dated a couple of years, and were married in 1954 at a friend's home in Pensacola, Florida, with Lonnie and Josie in attendance. They promptly moved to Vero Beach, Florida to accommodate Charles' job with the State Parole System, and their children were born shortly after; Michael in 1955 and Martha in 1956. Charles' sister Betty Jane graciously helped Jo with her two small children, born only 11 months apart. Charles was transferred soon after Martha was born, so the family shared their Aunt Katie's home until their house on Dale Street was ready, bringing them back to Ocala.
Four years later, Charles was transferred to Belle Glade for his job, and Jo remained behind to hold down the fort, but then Charles was given the opportunity to work at TWA on Cape Canaveral in Cocoa, Florida, so the family uprooted again and landed in Cocoa. While in Cocoa, Jo's sister Johnny taught her how to drive a school bus, and Jo became one of Brevard County's school bus drivers. Michael and Martha rode home with her after school; the first of many happy passengers. They moved back to Ocala in 1968, this time for the long haul.
She began driving a school bus for the Marion County School Transportation System, and not long into her tenure she was promoted to Area Coordinator, accountable for the north end of the county. In 1978 Jo was asked to fill the position of Supervisor of Transportation by Leon Rogers and Jewett Springer, the superintendent and assistant superintendent, respectively. She was the first woman in the Marion County school system to hold the complex and demanding position, and it was a career-defining moment for her. Throughout her life, she greatly enjoyed talking about her career and reflecting on that period of her life. She was quoted in an Ocala newspaper article as saying, "what I really want to do is do a good job and make people proud of the bus system we have here." Well, Jo, you did exactly that. Jo retired in 1996 after 30+ years. As the first woman in the state to hold that position, she was honored in 2005 as "Pioneer of the Year" in the transportation industry by the State of Florida.
Jo's job was important to her, and she was proud of her career, but she found the greatest enjoyment spending time with her friends and family. She met with her high school friends every week on Monday at 8:30 a.m.; a handful of friends known as "the quilting ladies," (in later years referring to themselves as the 80's ladies), which was truly a fellowship prayer group with quilting as an added bonus. She met with her bridge group once a month, all of whom have become life-long friends, each hosting once a year in their home. She was also very active in the First United Methodist Church of Reddick and the Christian Women's Group, with so many bake sales and pot-lucks under her belt that it hardly seems possible. Jo was, and will always be known as a fantastic cook that chose to spend much of her time in the kitchen preparing meals for anyone and everyone. A novel could be written about this aspect of her life, probably titled "Now, Add a Stick of Butter". A meal at her table always began with Jo leading a blessing. She also refinished antique furniture, boated, fished, hosted incredible Easter gatherings, collected frog figurines, cheered for the Florida Gators, wore Converse Chuck Taylors well into her 80s, played a mean game of Skip-Bo, drove her car absurdly fast (especially for a former bus driver), and was the queen of word-searches, but she was also happy just to sit in a rocker and talk.
She spent most of her retirement in the Ocala area showering her large family and never-ending list of friends with love, affection, biscuits-and-gravy, and country fried steak. In 2015, Jo moved to Round Rock, Texas to be near her daughter Marty and her family, where she spent the remainder of her life kickin' back, cooking, and enjoying some sweet wine in the sun.
Jo's Legacy
For those that never met Jo, thank you for reading this far. She would have been overwhelmingly grateful and sincerely pleased that you are interested in her life. It is difficult to explain exactly how special she was. Imagine how you feel when your favorite song comes on, or when you find unexpected money in your pocket, or when you get one giant curly fry in your box of french fries, and you might understand how her personality could brighten the moment and raise your spirits. Her laugh was infectious, and if she was laughing, then the whole room was smiling, even though we rarely knew what she was laughing about or why it was so funny. She made strangers and acquaintances feel special, and would often ask them, "has anyone told you today that they love you?" The love she shared so freely could make a person feel as if they were a part of her family; as if they gained another mother, grandmother, or close friend. Her faith was fierce, not just in her Lord, but in everyone she cared for. She saw the good in you, whether or not you agreed or deserved it, and she could never stand to let you fail, so she would help in any and all ways that she could, often to her disadvantage. Despite her considerable accomplishments, she was the picture of modesty and would regularly refer to herself as a "simple country" person when discussing aspects of her life. While that might be true, the power and reach of her influence was so profound that she touched countless lives, unknowingly teaching us that how we treat each other is more important than where we come from. That humility allowed her to truly listen, to take advice to heart, and to change if she thought it best. At the same time, she would surely give you the business if you needed to hear it, but somehow it never felt like a confrontation, just genuine concern for your wellbeing. Forgive the cliche, but she was the embodiment of "be the change you want to see in the world," a phrase she always displayed on her wall.
We should strive to be like her. We should be overly proud of little things. We should love absurd five-dollar sweaters just as much as our expensive Christmas gifts. We should leave random voicemails for people on weird holidays, or for no reason at all. We should sing our good-mornings to each other. We should have a catch-phrase when we sign our greeting cards. We should open our hearts, even half as much as she did. She had a constant desire for others to be happy and smile, and it was easy for her to spread joy wherever she went. Above all, she taught us how to love. That was her gift to the world.
Miss Jo, Aunt Jo, MeeMaw, Mom; none of us really know how much a "bushel and a peck" really is, but we assume it is a heck-of-a-lot, and that is how much we will miss you. Thank you for everything, and as you have told us time and again, YOU ARE LOVED.
Jo's Family
Jo is survived by her two children, Michael (Barbara Forret) Billings of Ocala, Florida and Martha "Marty" (Robert) O'Neill of Round Rock, Texas, along with her daughter-in-law Melissa (Rodney McDow) Billings of Ocala, Florida, her grandchildren, Britny (Timmy) Frazier of Oxford, Florida, Gavin (Morgan) Billings of Ocala, Florida, Michael (Andi Erben) O'Neill of Round Rock, Texas, and David (Jennifer) O'Neill of Richardson, Texas, her great-grandchildren, Addie Jo and Colton Burbage of Oxford, Florida, Brigham and Bristol Billings of Ocala, Florida, Kailyn Frazier of Fort Myers, Florida, her step grandchildren by Michael Billings and Barbara Forret, Mandi Goodreau, Sarah Harris, Kaytlan Forret, Rachael Benvenuto, Shelby Forret of Ocala Florida, and many nieces and nephews. Jo is also survived by every person fortunate enough to have known her for even the briefest of moments. She brought love and kindness into every interaction, and a few minutes in her presence was enough to leave a lasting impression. Her overwhelming positivity could fill one's heart with joy and brighten one's life. Her extraordinary legacy will live on through her friends and family for generations to come.
Jo is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years, Charles Billings, along with her parents, Lonnie and Josie, her sister and brothers, Johnnie, Watson, Lemmie, Guy, and Bobby, and her brother- and sister-in-law, Bobby and Marion. Their reunion will certainly be a rowdy and joyous affair, catered with a heavenly pot-luck and endless sweet tea.
Jo's Send-Off
Jo will rest next to Charles at Millwood Cemetery in Reddick, Florida. Her burial will occur when circumstances allow, along with, in Jo's words, "a fun light-hearted celebration, where friends and family can share their time with good down-home food." At her request, in lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Jo's name to First United Methodist Church of Reddick Florida. P.O. Box 55, Reddick Florida, 32686 | www.facebook.com/1stReddick/ | (352) 591-1725.
You'll find Jo's memorial page online at https://www.beckchapels.com/obituary/jo-billings
where you have the opportunity to sign her guest book. We would love to hear from you.