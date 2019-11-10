Home

Nelson Howard Troster Sr.

TROSTER, SR.,
NELSON HOWARD
Nelson Howard Troster, Sr., 83, of Ocala passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. Nick was a native of Columbus, New Jersey and moved to the Ocala area in 1999. He was a member of the Union Sons of the Civil War, MCSO Citizens Patrol and Funeral Escort Division.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Carole Troster of Ocala.
He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph John and Mertle Irene Troster and brother, Joseph Troster, Jr.
A funeral service will be held in Burlington County, New Jersey at a date and time to be announced. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
