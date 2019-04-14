Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
823 North West 143rd Street
Newberry, FL 32669
(352) 376-7556
Resources
More Obituaries for NICHOLAS REEDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NICHOLAS ALEXANDER REEDY


1992 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
NICHOLAS ALEXANDER REEDY Obituary
REEDY,
NICHOLAS ALEXANDER
Nicholas Reedy of Newberry FL passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He was 26 years old. He was born October 15, 1992 in West Palm Beach, FL. He is survived by his parents, Andy and Jen Reedy of Newberry, FL; three siblings, Shawna Reedy (Josh Hall) and Ty Reedy (Stephanie) of Ocala, FL, Kyle Reedy (Casey O'Steen) of Fanning Springs, FL; grandparents, Mildred Jackson of Quincy, FL and Tom and Pat Reedy of Summerfield, FL; 3 nephews and 4 nieces. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
352-376-7556
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now