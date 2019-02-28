|
|
CARLSEN,
NIELS CHRISTIAN
Pastor Niels Christian Carlsen, 91, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away on February 23, 2019. He was born to parents Niels Christian Carlsen and Caroline Martine Neve, on June 23, 1927, in Royal, Iowa. He graduated from Blair High School, Blair, Nebraska in 1944. He went on to study at Dana College and Trinity Lutheran Seminary and graduated with Master of Divinity. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He retired as a Chaplain (Colonel) in the U.S. Air Force Reserve.
Pastor Niels spent over 40 years in ministry. He served at Bethany Lutheran Church, Pasadena, California and Christ Lutheran Church, Aptos, California. He also served the men and women in the U.S. Air Force throughout his military career.
Niels met Natalie L. Peterson in 1948. They were married on June 27, 1950 in Scarborough, Maine. Together they raised three children: Paul Carlsen, Susan Carlsen Churchill, JoAnne Carlsen.
He was passionate about the Gospel ministry to the communities where he served including Christ Lutheran Church in Summerfield, Florida. He loved playing golf and singing in the choir at church. He invested greatly in his grandchildren; leaving a godly legacy.
Niels is survived by son, Paul Carlsen; daughters, Susan Carlsen Churchill and JoAnne Carlsen; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Natalie (Peterson) Carlsen.
The family has entrusted Forest Lawn Funeral Home with the arrangements. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for March 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St Timothy's Roman Catholic Church in the Villages. Reverend Dave Connell will officiate the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church Building Fund, P.O Box 693 Summerfield, Florida 34492.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019