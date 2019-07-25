Home

NIGEL ARTHUR DOYLE

DOYLE, NIGEL ARTHUR, 22
Nigel Arthur Doyle was born on December 13, 1996 to Arthur Doyle and Brenda Brown in Daytona Beach, Florida. Nigel received his formal education in the Public Schools of Marion County, graduating from Dunnellon High School Class of 2016. He accepted Christ as his personal Savior at an early age and was united with Memorial Baptist Church in Ocala.
He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Brenda Brown Hodge (Stanley); his siblings, Kimberly Hodge, Taneshia Chin-Morgan, Stanley Hodge, Jr., Omar Doyle, Latonania Doyle Maxwell, Shanica Doyle Burrell and Roshane Doyle; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public Viewing will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at Summers Funeral Home 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL 34475. Funeral Service for Mr. Nigel Arthur Doyle will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Summers Funeral Home Chapel, 2238 NW. 10th Street, Ocala, FL 34475.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 25 to July 26, 2019
