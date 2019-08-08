|
PINER,
NOAH ISAAC, 18 MONTHS
Master Noah Isaac Piner, 18 months, of Marion Oaks, FL went home to be with Jesus on August 4, 2019.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Michael Wayne Piner; and maternal grandmother, Marie Mills Gunter.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories his beloved parents, Tyrone and Lynetta Piner; five brothers; and three sisters; paternal grandfather, Arthur Gunter, Jr., Cordell, GA; maternal grandmother, Eloise Piner, Summerfield, FL; uncles, aunts, cousins, and other relatives.
Visitation services will be Friday, August 9, 2019 10:30am-7:30p.m in the Bridget and Jocalyn Gray Memorial Chapel at Brown Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 706 SW Martin Luther King Jr., Ave. Ocala FL. Graveside services and interment will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Dunnellon Community Cemetery, Dunnellon, FL. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 706 SW Martin Luther King Ave., Ocala FL (352)840-0611
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019