DEAS, JR., NOLIE CHARLESNolie Charles Deas, Jr., passed away peacefully September 13, 2020. He was born in Ocala, FL. on September 11, 1948 to Nolie Charles Deas, Sr. and Valecia Peek Thomas Deas. He graduated from Ocala High School in 1967 and received his AA Degree from CFCC in 1969. Nolie attended the University of Florida for 1-1/2 years and was a die-hard Gator fan. He earned 64 merit badges in scouting and in 1966 while in Ocala Boy Scout Troop 100 he achieved Eagle Scout status. Nolie loved the Boy Scouts and was the acting Scoutmaster of Troop 439 for several years.He loved the outdoors, hiking, camping and traveling to the NE Georgia mountains in his RV, but one of the things that brought him much joy were his toy poodles, Barkley and Bella. Nolie was a member of many organizations, including the Boy Scouts of America and the Sons of American Revolution. Nolie was a member of Woodside Baptist Church. He enjoyed singing in the choir and considered the congregation as his second family. Professionally, Nolie was a real estate appraiser and was the owner of Deas Appraisal Service.Nolie was preceded in death by both parents; grandfather, Charlie Deas; grandparents, Vesta and Mabel Thomas; and brother-in-law, Jerry Feltman.Nolie is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Sharon; children, Michael (Kelli) Deas, Lisa Deas, Mike (Stacey) Sauls, Greg Sauls, Jeff McQuillen; grandchildren, Hunter and Samantha Sauls; sister-in-law, Charlotte Feltman; and best friends, Ed and Sharon Bryant.A Memorial Service will be held 10 AM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Woodside Baptist Church, 2450 NE 28th St. Ocala, FL. Arrangements are entrusted to Roberts Funeral Home-Bruce Chapel East, 2739 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala. Words of comfort may be shared on Nolie's memorial page at