DEPUY, NOLIE MONROE
Nolie Monroe DePuy, 89, passed away early Thanksgiving day, November 28, 2019. He was born to the late Nolie B. DePuy and Lora TenEyck in Coeymans, New York on December 16, 1929.
Nolie was an Air Force veteran, serving in Germany during the Korean conflict and had a 24 year career with the US Government, serving tours with his family in Washington DC, Iran, Venezuela, Lebanon, Guatemala, Colombia, and Egypt. He retired to Ocala in 1979, continuing to contract to the US Government, traveling to 26 countries over the next 15 years.
Nolie is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joan Currier DePuy; and three devoted children, Peggy (Jerry) Thierheimer, Ocala, Thomas DePuy, Savannah, and Laura (Randy) Martin, Atlanta.
Services at the National Cemetery, Bushnell will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Marion County or to Lutheran World Charities.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019