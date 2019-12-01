Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for NOLIE DEPUY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NOLIE MONROE DEPUY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NOLIE MONROE DEPUY Obituary
DEPUY, NOLIE MONROE
Nolie Monroe DePuy, 89, passed away early Thanksgiving day, November 28, 2019. He was born to the late Nolie B. DePuy and Lora TenEyck in Coeymans, New York on December 16, 1929.
Nolie was an Air Force veteran, serving in Germany during the Korean conflict and had a 24 year career with the US Government, serving tours with his family in Washington DC, Iran, Venezuela, Lebanon, Guatemala, Colombia, and Egypt. He retired to Ocala in 1979, continuing to contract to the US Government, traveling to 26 countries over the next 15 years.
Nolie is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joan Currier DePuy; and three devoted children, Peggy (Jerry) Thierheimer, Ocala, Thomas DePuy, Savannah, and Laura (Randy) Martin, Atlanta.
Services at the National Cemetery, Bushnell will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Marion County or to Lutheran World Charities.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NOLIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -