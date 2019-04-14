DEAN, NOREEN FRANCES

Noreen Frances Dean, 73, of Ocala, FL, formerly of Wheaton, IL passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019 while under the care of hospice and supported by her family. Noreen was born in Chicago, IL on June 4, 1945 and grew up in Elmwood Park, IL. She graduated from DePaul University and married her college sweetheart, Francis Leo Dean. They celebrated their 49th anniversary this past January 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Eileen (Lynch) Fitzsimmons; and her sister, Kathleen Fitzsimmons.

Noreen is survived by her husband, Frank; her three children, John Francis (Jennifer), Brigid Kathleen (Jeffrey Coyle) and Michael Thomas (Dominique); her grandchildren, Tyler, Leo, Cole and Tristan; her sister, Mary Eileen (Paul) Kreitz; and her sisters-in-law, Sister Rita Eileen Dean and Patti Brees.

Noreen and Frank raised a family, started (and eventually passed down) a successful business, Francis L. Dean & Associates, and shared a deep love of animals, specifically horses and dogs, building their first horse stables in Warrenville, IL in the early '90s. Noreen became a passionate horse show competitor in 1991 and was a World Champion as both owner and exhibitor during her competitive years. Noreen and Frank embraced the warmth of Florida and relocated to a spacious horse farm in Ocala, FL for their retirement just over 10 years ago. Noreen also discovered a love of seashell collecting on Sanibel Island, FL where the family has been enjoying vacations for over four decades. She turned her hobby into a vast and beautiful artistic collection that her family will always treasure.

The family will hold a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers and in celebration of her abiding love for animals, Noreen has requested that donations be made in her name to the Humane Society of Marion County, Florida (http://thehsmc.org/donate). Services were under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel in Ocala, FL. Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary