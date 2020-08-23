1/1
Noreen Lenora Metzger
METZGER,
NOREEN LENORA
Noreen Lenora Metzger, 91, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on January 26, 1929, the daughter of Leonard and Mary Stegailov. Her parents and her sister, Elaine Orthwein, predeceased her.
Noreen and her husband, John W. Metzger, met in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and married in 1972. They moved from Pittsburgh to Ocala in 1998 and became active members and volunteers in their Marion Landing community and the Countryside Presbyterian Church. An elementary music teacher for 28 years, Noreen loved music and participated for many years in community and church choirs and handbell choirs. In retirement, she enjoyed the symphony, the theater, classic movies, traveling, trivia, and almost any type of game, from bowling and bingo to bridge and crossword puzzles.
Noreen was a devoted wife and, in recent years, a faithful caregiver for her husband, John, who passed away just two days after her. She was also a loving mother and grandmother, survived by her children, Karen (Richard) Lee, Kathleen (Carl) Gotzmer, and Karol (Denny) Toudouze, grandchildren Ayden Hopper and Colton Toudouze, and numerous children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren in John's family.
Noreen and John will be interred together at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Countryside Presbyterian Church, 7768 SW Hwy 200, Ocala, FL 34476. Online condolences may be sent to
www.hiers-baxley.com.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
