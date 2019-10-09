|
COX, NORMA JEAN
Norma Jean Cox, 75, of Ocala passed away on October 4, 2019. She was born on October 18, 1943 in Farwell, Michigan to Merle Hulslander and Lillian Swartz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Janet Bowman.
Survivors include her companion of 28 years, Michael Kellett; daughter, Sandy Cox (Matt); sisters, Carol Dixon (Warren); Patty Keller; two grandchildren, Quincy and Bear.
She was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge 1199, a member of the Eagles, she retired from Lockheed Martin after 25 years.
A celebration of Life will be held on October 20, 2019 at 2:30 P.M. at the Moose Lodge 1199.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019