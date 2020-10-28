Norma Vause Hattaway
Norma Vause Hattaway was born on January 27, 1926 to the late Ingram Gregory Vause and Grace Clyburn Vause in Summerfield, Florida. She passed away to her heavenly home October 27, 2020.
She grew up in Summerfield and Ocala, Florida. She attended the Summerfield School though her Junior year of high school, graduating from Ocala High School, class of 1944.
She married Nathan Gaynor Hattaway, Jr. in 1944.
Nathan passed away in 1977 and Norma married Everett Bunting in 1980, and was married to him until his death in 2002.
Norma is preceded in death by her sister Beth Windham.
Norma is survived by her sons Nathan Gregory Hattaway (Gail), Duane Hattaway (Lynn), grandson Douglas Hattaway (Meghan) and great granddaughter Margot Hattaway.
Graveside services will be held at Crum Cemetery, Summerfield, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Disabled Veterans or the First Baptist Church of Summerfield, Florida. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com
